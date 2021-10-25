West Virginia Business Hall of Fame accepting nominations

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Nominations are being taken for the 2022 West Virginia Business Hall of Fame. The Hall of Fame recognizes people with strong West Virginia ties who have made a significant impact on the business landscape. A news release says the program is sponsored by the West Virginia University John Chambers College of Business and Economics and is part of the West Virginia Chamber of Commerce annual meeting and business summit. Nominations are open until Dec. 3. The ceremony will be next September.