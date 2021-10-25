Whistleblower Haugen to testify as UK scrutinizes Facebook

LONDON (AP) — Former Facebook data scientist turned whistleblower Frances Haugen plans to answer questions from lawmakers in the United Kingdom who are working on legislation to rein in the power of social media companies. Haugen is set to appear Monday before a parliamentary committee scrutinizing the British government’s draft legislation to crack down on harmful online content. It will be her second appearance before lawmakers after she testified before the U.S. Senate this month about the danger she says the company poses, from harming children to inciting political violence. The U.K. government’s online safety bill calls for setting up a regulator that would hold companies to account when it comes to removing harmful or illegal content from their platforms.