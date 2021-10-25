WVa State Trooper charged with domestic battery

PINEVILLE, W.Va. (WVVA) -- Police are investigating a domestic disturbance that led to the arrest of an officer in the city of Pineville on Thursday, October 21.

J.B. Fox, a West Virginia State Trooper, was arrested by Pineville Police Department for domestic battery.

Officials say he was arraigned by a Wyoming County magistrate, and released after posting bond.

Fox is currently on administrative leave pending court proceedings and an internal investigation.

No additional details about the domestic situation have been given at this time.

In a press release, the Pineville Police Department said:

"As it is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, the Pineville Police Department ask that you keep in mind domestic violence is never acceptable and impacts people of all walks of life and victims are encouraged to report abuse to the proper authorities."

