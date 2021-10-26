After a cold night tonight, temps will warm a bit more into Wednesday

A WIND ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR NORTHWEST POCAHONTAS COUNTY UNTIL 2 AM WEDNESDAY. Gusts up to 50 MPH will be possible overnight.

As cold northwesterly flow continues to keep us company behind a departed cold front, we'll be chilly overnight tonight. Lows will fall into the 30s for most. We'll see occasional light rain/showers/drizzle into the evening, but they should taper by Wednesday AM.

At the very highest elevations (mainly across western Greenbrier and Pocahontas counties), we could see a few snowflakes mix in from time to time.

Wednesday will bring a few more breaks of sun, some lingering cloud cover, and more seasonable high temps in the low to upper 50s. Wednesday night will be partly cloudy and chilly with lows in the 30s and 40s.

A strong area of low pressure will take over into late week-bringing widespread periods of rain roughly Thursday-Saturday. Temps look to stay on the cooler side as well.