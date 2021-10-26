Alligator crawls out of drain at Alabama apartment complex

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama apartment complex was paid a visit by an unusual guest as children were coming home from school: an alligator that crawled out of a storm drain. Kenisha Miller and her boyfriend, Anthony Patterson, told WKRG-TV that they were driving home Monday afternoon when they stopped to do a double-take in a downtown Mobile neighborhood. The couple tried to get police and wildlife officials to the scene quickly as the reptile inched toward the complex. A school bus was dropping off kids not even 50 feet down the street. Wildlife officials safely captured the alligator and took it away.