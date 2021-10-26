Another dreary day today; sunshine returns tomorrow

Overcast skies along with showers at times are expected for most of the day today. As we head into the late afternoon hours, most areas should start drying up. However, areas north of I-64 still have the chance for some showers. Temperatures are much cooler this morning and will actually decrease throughout the day. Most will stay in the 40s for the entire day but the wind will make it feel even colder than that. Winds out of the northwest at 10-20 mph with gusts upwards of 30 mph will make it feel like the 30s for many today.

As we head into the overnight hours, we will hold onto those northwest winds. That will make temperatures feel like we are in the 20s and 30s. Actual lows will bottom off in the 30s for most. Many will stay dry overnight with mostly cloudy skies, however, a stray shower is possible.

A weird yellow ball in the sky will make an appearance tomorrow... that's right, the sun will return. We will see a mix of clouds and sun with temperatures topping off in the 50s and 60s for most.

The dry conditions don't last long though. Another storm system pushes into the region on Thursday and will lead to a soggy end to the week. Some rain could be heavy at times on Thursday and Friday leading to the chance for some localized flooding.

Right now, it looks like we will hold on to the chance of showers on Saturday and into Sunday morning, but we should dry up just in time for trick-or-treating on Sunday evening. Make sure to catch the full forecast today at 5, 5:30, 6, 6:30 am, and noon.