As inflation soars, some local seniors feel left behind

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) Through the Pandemic, billions of dollars have been pumped into the U.S. economy to avert an economic crisis. From the federal CARES Act funding to the Child Tax Credit, everyone seems to be receiving some sort of relief.



But with inflation now rising and their incomes remaining stagnant, some local seniors in Beckley feel they are getting left behind.



Dave Wynne is a senior who said he is faring better than most. He sees firsthand the sticker shock at the grocery store, car lot, and just about everywhere else.



"When the price of gas rices, too, that affects everything else from pencils to food to automobiles."



While there are a multitude of factors that are leading to the rising prices, most economists agree that the federal money pumped into the economy through the Pandemic is playing a role. The more money that goes into the economy, the higher the demand for goods and services. The higher the demand, the lower the supply, and the higher the prices. A worker shortage is also playing a supporting role in the country's inflation issues.



Seniors said the cost of living adjustment for their Social Security is not coming close to keeping pace.



Crystal Foley is a social worker with the Raleigh County Commission on Aging who has seen the devastation.



"They didn't ask for money to be thrown out into the economy and it's not coming to them. They need access to resources that aren't there. Seniors are the forgotten group sometimes and it's sad."



Foley wants seniors to know that the Commission on Aging is open for more than just a warm meal. There are social workers on staff that can help direct seniors to resources.



"If they can afford their medicine, they can't go to the grocery store. It's the same story we've heard for years but it's becoming more common. Something has got to be done."



The Commission on Aging is open to seniors for a free lunch on Monday through Friday from noon until 1 p.m. To learn more about services the Commission on Aging provides, contact 304-255-1397

