Biden heads to Virginia amid high-stakes governor’s race

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — President Joe Biden is heading across the Potomac River to campaign for Democrat Terry McAuliffe in a Virginia governor’s race that looks to be extremely tight just a week before Election Day. Biden carried the state by a comfortable 10 percentage points just last fall, but his approval ratings have been sagging. Polls have shown McAuliffe tied with Republican former business executive Glenn Youngkin. A loss by McAuliffe next week on Election Day would be an ominous sign for Democrats. They are already likely facing stiff political headwinds in next year’s midterm elections, when their narrow control of Congress is at stake.