‘Bringing nature in’: Japanese gardens speak to the moment

Japanese gardens have long been popular in the U.S. But they’ve evolved. Landscapers who specialize in the style say the Japanese garden is appealing particularly now when people are looking to forge a closer connection between indoor and outdoor spaces. The style aims to integrate the home and garden by creating larger, unobstructed views of the garden from indoors. Japanese-style gardens in the U.S. have moved well beyond the stereotypical stone lanterns and imported cherry trees. Many now incorporate native plantings. There are also more than 200 Japanese-style public gardens around the country.