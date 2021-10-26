Court pilot program started for domestic violence victims

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Victims of domestic violence and sexual assault in Kanawha County can now access the court system without fear of being in the same room with their assailants. The pilot program was launched Monday by West Virginia Supreme Court Chief Justice Evan Jenkins. Julie Britton Haden is program director of the YWCA Charleston Resolve Family Abuse Program. She says the program will save lives. Previously, victims of domestic violence had to file petitions for domestic violence protective orders or petitions for personal safety orders in person at magistrate court. Sometimes, respondents try to prevent victims from entering court facilities.