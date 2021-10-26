Flooding, outages expected as big storm lashes US Northeast

BOSTON (AP) — A powerful storm has begun barreling up the northeastern U.S. coast, and officials warn it could bring intense flooding and hurricane-force wind gusts. The National Weather Service said Tuesday that the nor’easter had already soaked parts of New Jersey with more than 5 inches of rain and flooded some areas. Officials are warning of more flooding and widespread power outages as the storm sweeps north. The worst of it is expected to hit New England late Tuesday through Wednesday. The storm arrives just weeks after the remnants of Hurricane Ida inundated the Northeast and caused deadly flooding.