Gag order in Myanmar keeps Suu Kyi’s testimony restricted

BANGKOK (AP) — Ousted Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi has testified in court for the first time in one of several cases against her, but details of what she said are not available because of a gag order on her lawyers. All of the defense lawyers in Suu Kyi’s cases have been barred since last week from revealing details of the court proceedings. The action was taken under a broadly worded statute from British colonial times intended to deal with emergency situations that threaten public safety. There have been no signs of unrest related to any of her trials. The only accounts of the proceedings had previously come from the lawyers defending her and her co-defendants.