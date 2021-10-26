Iraqi officials: 11 killed in IS attack northeast of Baghdad

Baghdad (AP) — Iraqi security officials say at least 11 civilians have been killed and several wounded in an attack by gunmen of the Islamic State extremist group on a village northeast of Baghdad. The officials say say Tuesday’s attack occurred in the predominantly Shiite village of al-Rashad northeast of Baqouba in Diyala province. The circumstances of the attack are not immediately clear, but two officials who spoke to The Associated Press say Islamic State group militants had kidnapped two villagers earlier and then raided the village when their demands for ransom were not met. The officials say machine guns were used in the attack and all the dead and wounded were civilians.