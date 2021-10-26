Israel envoy to brief US over ban on Palestinian groups

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — An Israeli Foreign Ministry official says the country is sending an envoy to Washington amid a deepening rift with the Biden administration over six outlawed Palestinian rights groups. Israel last week designated the prominent Palestinian groups as terrorist organizations. The move sparked international criticism and repeated assertions by the United States that there had been no advance warning of the decision. The Foreign Ministry official told Israel Army Radio on Tuesday that the envoy would share intelligence with Washington. He also said he had personally updated the Americans over the decision last week.