McDowell County Grand Jury returns dozens of indictments

WELCH, W.Va. (WVVA) McDowell County's October Grand Jury convened on Monday, returning 39 true bill indictments.

According to a list provided by McDowell County Prosecuting Attorney, Brittany Puckett, the cases relate to drugs, child abuse, child neglect, and arson, among many others.

Some of the notable cases indictments included those against William Vance. An indictment was returned for one count of strangulation, two counts of child abuse creating substantial risk of bodily injury, two counts of gross child neglect creating risk of serious bodily injury, and one count of conspiracy. Melissa Vance was also charged with two counts of child abuse creating substantial risk of bodily injury and conspiracy.

Another case included Candice Beavers, who was charged with one count of bringing stolen property into the state, one count of possession of a stolen vehicle, one count of possession of a schedule two drug with the intent to deliver, and one count of unlawful possession of a schedule two drug.

Michael Wayne Mitchem was indicted twice, on one count of strangulation, three counts of child abuse creating a risk of substantial bodily injury, one count of malicious wounding, one count of domestic battery, and one count of domestic assault.

