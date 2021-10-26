Pakistan’s PM approves appointment of new spy chief

ISLAMABAD (AP) — A government statement says Pakistan’s prime minister has approved the appointment of the country’s new spy chief ending speculation about his differences with the military. The appointment of the new head of the powerful Inter-Services Intelligence agency is likely to defuse weekslong tension between Imran Khan and army chief Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa. On Oct. 6, Bajwa named a new spy chief. But the new appointee did not take the position because of growing differences between Khan and Bajwa on procedural matters. Khan initially refused to approve the appointment because he believed the general did not consult him before unilaterally naming the new spy chief.