Pipestem man facing sexual assault, strangulation charges

SUMMERS COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) -- A Pipestem man is facing sexual abuse and other violent charges after six alleged victims have come forward.

The investigation began on October 19, after members of the Hinton Detachment of the West Virginia State Police received sexual assault reports.

Matthew R. Keaton, 29, was arrested on October 20 for second degree sexual assault, first degree sexual abuse, strangulation, criminal invasion of privacy and unlawful restraint. He made bond and was released from jail.

Five additional female victims reported being assaulted by Keaton following his arrest.

On Monday, October 25, Keaton was arrested again, for five counts of strangulation, two counts of first degree sexual abuse, three counts of second degree sexual assault, two counts of domestic battery, one count of unlawful restraint, and one count of criminal invasion of privacy.

Any other victims or anyone with information on this investigation is asked to contact TFC Woods at the Hinton Detachment at (304)466-2800.

