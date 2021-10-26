Public Service Commission hosts public comment hearing on proposed water rate increase

FAYETTEVILLE, W. Va. (WVVA) - In 19 of West Virginia's fifty 55 counties, West Virginia American Water customers could see a rate increase of more than twenty percent.

On Tuesday, the Public Service Commission (PSC) hosted a public meeting where community members shared their concerns about the hike.

This hearing comes after West Virginia American water proposed a rate increase of 26% for water customers in Raleigh, Summers, Fayette, and Mercer counties. The company is also asking for a 31% rate increase in sewage services, which would impact more than 1,000 customers.

Charlotte Lane, the Chairman of the PSC of West Virginia, said rate hike proposals are standard.

"Utilities need to keep up with equipment and their infrastructure and all of that and so they file - periodically they file rate increases," said Lane.

Some concerns community neighbors had included concern for neighbors who may not afford a rise in water and sewer costs, a lack of water experienced by some people in the county.

"I can handle these increases myself, but i'm concerned about what it means for people with limited income," said Sharon Holmes, from Fayetteville.

"I'm talking a lot of people, I'm talking twenty six, twenty seven households with no water," said Don Carte, from Fayette County.

Henry Navicki, from Fayette County, just wanted an explanation for the rise in prices.

"Half the water we use goes down the sewer…half of it, so why are they increasing it," said Navicki.

Lane said these concerns would be brought to West Virginia American Water's attention during an evidentiary hearing.

"They will tell us why, they need to have uh this money that they're asking for," said Lane. "Then we'll have the staff of the public service commission will be involved, and the consumer advocate and all of these parties will be questioning whether or not West Virginia American Water really needs all of this money that they're asking for."

The hearing is set to take place in Charleston next week.

Lane said the PSC would also be bringing up comments and concerns from the community during the meeting. The PSC will then have until February to make a decision.

If the proposal by West Virginia American Water passes, it will impact customers beginning in February of 2022.

Anyone who missed the meeting can still express their concerns by writing a letter to the PSC and sending it to Executive Secretary, P.O. Box 812, Charleston, WV 25323. There is also an online option through the PSC's website, and clicking "submit a comment" on the left.

The commission will also be hosting another public comment hearing in Mercer County on December 1. That will also begin at 4:00 PM.