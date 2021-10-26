Raleigh County woman charged with Murder

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) A second person has been charged in the murder of a Raleigh County man in December of 2020.



Sara Michelle Raimey was charged on October 25, 2021, for her involvement in the killing of Brian Ruffen in Midway, W.Va. on December 22, 2020.



Roger Lee Plumley has also been charged with murder for his role in the incident. While the complaint said it was Plumley who pulled the trigger and killed Brian Ruffen on Pemberton Road, the complaint said Raimey traveled with Plumley before he killed Ruffen.



Prior to the shooting, the three had been party to an altercation in the parking lot of the Venus Lounge in Beckley, in which the complaint said Plumley told Ruffen "you better be glad my girl was with me or I'd shoot you now."



Under West Virginia code, a person who is an accessory to murder before or during the crime can also be charged with murder.



According to the complaint, Raimey refused to cooperate with law enforcement in the investigation and gave false information to police.



Raimey is currently being held in Southern Regional Jail (SRJ) without bond. She is charged with both Murder and Accessory to Murder.



The Raleigh County Sheriff's Dept. handled the investigation.

