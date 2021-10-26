Tuskegee band members threaten strike, demand more support

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (AP) — Members of the Tuskegee University marching band are threatening to quit performing at school events to protest what they say is a lack of resources and support. WSFA-TV reports that concerned members of the Marching Crimson Pipers released a statement Saturday through the Tuskegee Student Government Association complaining about conditions within the program. It cites a lack of funding that makes traveling performing difficult, a lack of qualified staff and insufficient communication about what’s on with band practices and performances. Band representatives met with university officials on Monday to discuss their concerns, but no resolution was announced.