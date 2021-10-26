UK budget to mark shift away from pandemic firefighting

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s Treasury chief is set to deliver his first budget statement since the Conservative government lifted most coronavirus restrictions across the U.K. On Wednesday Rishi Sunak is likely to use one of the most high-profile events in the country’s political calendar to paint a relatively rosy picture of the state of the British economy following the devastating shock of the pandemic. With government borrowing less than anticipated a few months ago, following a fairly solid recovery from Britain’s deepest recession in around 300 years, Sunak has a bit of wiggle room on the taxes and spending front. Sunak’s overall focus is expected to be stabilizing public finances following the battering they took during the pandemic.