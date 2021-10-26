UK monarch holds 1st virtual audience since rest period

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II has held virtual audiences at Windsor Castle for the first time since doctors ordered her to rest last week. The 95-year-old sovereign greeted the ambassador of the Republic of Korea on Tuesday. The queen underwent medical tests after she canceled a scheduled trip to mark 100 years since the creation of Northern Ireland and was driven to London’s King Edward VII’s Hospital on Oct. 20. The palace said she had “reluctantly” accepted advice to rest for a few days. Elizabeth is due to host world leaders at an upcoming United Nations climate summit in Scotland. The engagement was cited as one reason why she might want to rest up in advance.