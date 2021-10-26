UN chief laments ‘leadership gap’ ahead of climate talks

BERLIN (AP) — The head of the United Nations says a “leadership gap” is undermining the world’s efforts to curb global warming, days before presidents and prime ministers from around the globe gather for a climate summit in Glasgow. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told reporters Tuesday that time is running out to cut greenhouse gas emissions to meet the goals of the 2015 Paris accord and avert the world of global warming. Guterres spoke at the launch of a new report by the U.N. Environment Programme that found fresh pledges by governments to cut emissions are raising hopes but aren’t strict enough to keep global warming from exceeding 1.5 degrees Celsius by the end of the century.