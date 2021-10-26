Skip to Content

Va. health secretary stepping down as Northam term soon ends

New
10:14 am Virginia news from the Associated Press

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia’s health secretary is leaving his job as Gov. Ralph Northam’s term soon closes to work for a nonprofit health system. Northam’s office says Dan Carey’s last day as secretary of health and human resources will be Friday. He will become chief medical officer for a collective of affiliated physicians and medical groups based in Washington, D.C. Carey was named secretary shortly before Northam took office in 2018. He was a key adviser to the governor on pandemic restrictions and public messaging. Carey is the latest top official in the Northam administration to leave before his term ends in January. 

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content