Wind Advisory from TUE 2:00 PM EDT until WED 2:00 AM EDT

1:49 am Weather AlertsWx Alert - Pocahontas

Issued by National Weather Service – Charleston, WV

Northwest Pocahontas County

…WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 2 AM EDT
WEDNESDAY…

* WHAT…Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE…Northwest Pocahontas and Southeast Randolph Counties.

* WHEN…From 2 PM this afternoon to 2 AM EDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

