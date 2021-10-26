Wind Advisory from TUE 2:00 PM EDT until WED 2:00 AM EDT
Issued by National Weather Service – Charleston, WV
Northwest Pocahontas County
…WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 2 AM EDT
WEDNESDAY…
* WHAT…Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Northwest Pocahontas and Southeast Randolph Counties.
* WHEN…From 2 PM this afternoon to 2 AM EDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
