YouTube, TikTok, Snap execs face senators on kids’ safety

WASHINGTON (AP) — The leaders of a Senate panel have called executives from YouTube, TikTok and Snapchat to face questions on what the companies are doing to ensure young users’ safety. The hearing Tuesday comes as the panel bears down on hugely popular social media platforms and their impact on children. The Senate Commerce subcommittee is fresh off a highly charged hearing with a former Facebook data scientist. She laid out internal company research showing that Facebook’s Instagram photo-sharing service appears to seriously harm some teens. The panel is widening its focus to examine other tech platforms with millions or billions of users that also compete for young people’s attention and loyalty.