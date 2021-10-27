Beautiful fall day expected today; rain returns tomorrow

This morning is starting off chilly with most in the 30s. We will hold on to mainly cloudy skies for the morning hours but by the afternoon we should see more sun than clouds. That sunshine will allow temperatures to climb into the 50s and low 60s later today.

Overnight, we will have some clouds passing by but we should stay dry. Temperatures will be right around average bottoming out in the 40s for most.

Another storm system returns to the region tomorrow. Most of us will start off the day dry with mainly cloudy skies but by the afternoon hours, some rain will start moving into the area. Some of the rain could be heavy at times so localized flooding is a concern especially around creeks, streams, and low-lying areas. Winds will begin to pick up as well. Southeast winds at 10-20 mph are expected but we could see gusts upwards of 30 mph. Temperatures should top off in the 50s once again for most.

The clouds and rain will stick around through the rest of the week as a low-pressure system sits on top of us. The rain could be heavy at times through the remainder of the week so localized flooding will continue to be a concern. Gusty winds are expected from that system as well.

As of now, we look to dry up just in time for the afternoon and evening hours of Halloween. Temperatures will be chilly with most topping off in the 40s and 50s. Make sure to catch the full forecast today at 5, 5:30, 6, 6:30 am, and noon.