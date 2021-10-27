Beauty Concepts offering discounts for animal shelter donations

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -- A local salon is rewarding you for helping animals in need.

Beauty Concepts is a full-service salon and day spa, and they're offering a special this week.

Any customer who donates an item for the Mercer County Animal Shelter will get $10 off a service at the salon this week.

Cosmetologist Tabatha Pack says this is something they do every year, and it's a way for them to give back to the community.

"Everybody in here loves the animals," Pack said. "The poor animals at the animal shelter, they need a little extra love too."

For more details, call Beauty Concepts at (304)327-9592.