Cambodia announces phased reopening to vaccinated tourists

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — Cambodia plans to reopen in stages to fully vaccinated foreign tourists starting from the end of November. The Tourism Ministry says visitors who are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus could skip quarantine if they stay at least five days in designated areas. The first areas to open will be Sihanoukville and Koh Kong provinces on the Gulf of Thailand. On arrival, visitors must show they have been vaccinated and take a rapid results test for COVID-19. They can proceed without quarantine if the results are negative. The quarantine-free program would add Siem Reap province, home to the famous Angkor temples, in January and others later if the program is deemed successful.