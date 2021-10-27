Chinese, Greek foreign ministers discuss economic ties

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi is meeting with Greek officials during a visit to Athens that’s expected to focus on furthering Chinese investments in Greece. Greece recently emerged from a decade-long financial crisis that wiped out a quarter of its economy and has been eager to attract international investments. China is already heavily involved in Greece. The Chinese company Cosco Shipping now owns 67% of Greece’s Piraeus Port Authority, one of the largest ports in Europe. Wang met Wednesday with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias. Mitsotakis’ office said the meeting examined “the prospects of further developing the Greek-Chinese economic and investment plans” following ratification of the Piraeus stake sale.