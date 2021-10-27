Cool Ridge man in custody after alleged burglary

GHENT, W.Va. (WVVA) -- A Cool Ridge man is facing charges after an alleged burglary in Ghent.

Raleigh County Sheriff's Office says that the suspect, Francis Shawn Combs, was taken into custody on Tuesday.

Reports say that Combs was burglarizing a home on Odd Road, when the homeowner walked in. The victim then confronted Combs, and Combs allegedly attacked the victim.

The homeowner had a handgun, and it was discharged for self defense. Combs was not injured, and fled from the residence. He was taken into custody as officers arrived on scene.

Stay with WVVA for updates on this ongoing investigation.