Fayette County ‘AWAY’ network hosts ‘Incite Hope Awards’ and domestic violence vigil



FAYETTEVILLE, W.Va. (WVVA) The Women's Resource Center, newly renamed 'AWAY,' held its annual Incite Hope awards and domestic violence vigil in Fayetteville on Wednesday.



The annual awards ceremony recognizes those in law enforcement and social services who have made significant strides in fighting domestic violence in the area.



This year, the following individuals were recognized for their efforts:



FAYETTE COUNTY SHERIFF DEPARTMENT:

Deputy Amanda Keenan Fayette County Sheriff Department

Deputy Kelly McClintic, Fayette County Sheriff Department

Corporal Robert V. Neal II, Fayette County Sheriff Department

Lieutenant Tillman N. Mooney, Fayette County Sheriff Department

Captain Shawn L. Campbell, Fayette County Sheriff Department

Sergeant Luther A. Crisp III, Fayette County Sheriff Department

Corporal Christian M. Tomlin, Fayette County Sheriff Department

Chief Deputy Rod K. Perdue II, Fayette County Sheriff Department

JFK – Just For Kids Child Advocacy:

Christel Moore, MSP Therapist – Just For Kids Inc., Child Advocacy Center

Fayette County Family Resource Network:

Diane Callison, Executive Director of Fayette County Family Resource Network

Fayette County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office:

Jennifer Day Crane, Chief Assistant Prosecuting Attorney, Fayette County

Fayette County Department of Health & Human Resources:

Colleen Canada, Family Support Specialist, Fayette County DHHR

Holly Sutphin, CPS Worker Fayette County DHHR/Fayette County Family Treatment Court Case Worker

Fayette County Family Treatment Court:

Heather D. Lucas, Fayette County Family Treatment Court Coordinator

Chief of Police Montgomery:

Chief Paris R. Workman

Chief of Police Smithers:

Robert L. Keglor