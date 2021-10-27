Fayette County ‘AWAY’ network hosts ‘Incite Hope Awards’ and domestic violence vigil
FAYETTEVILLE, W.Va. (WVVA) The Women's Resource Center, newly renamed 'AWAY,' held its annual Incite Hope awards and domestic violence vigil in Fayetteville on Wednesday.
The annual awards ceremony recognizes those in law enforcement and social services who have made significant strides in fighting domestic violence in the area.
This year, the following individuals were recognized for their efforts:
FAYETTE COUNTY SHERIFF DEPARTMENT:
Deputy Amanda Keenan Fayette County Sheriff Department
Deputy Kelly McClintic, Fayette County Sheriff Department
Corporal Robert V. Neal II, Fayette County Sheriff Department
Lieutenant Tillman N. Mooney, Fayette County Sheriff Department
Captain Shawn L. Campbell, Fayette County Sheriff Department
Sergeant Luther A. Crisp III, Fayette County Sheriff Department
Corporal Christian M. Tomlin, Fayette County Sheriff Department
Chief Deputy Rod K. Perdue II, Fayette County Sheriff Department
JFK – Just For Kids Child Advocacy:
Christel Moore, MSP Therapist – Just For Kids Inc., Child Advocacy Center
Fayette County Family Resource Network:
Diane Callison, Executive Director of Fayette County Family Resource Network
Fayette County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office:
Jennifer Day Crane, Chief Assistant Prosecuting Attorney, Fayette County
Fayette County Department of Health & Human Resources:
Colleen Canada, Family Support Specialist, Fayette County DHHR
Holly Sutphin, CPS Worker Fayette County DHHR/Fayette County Family Treatment Court Case Worker
Fayette County Family Treatment Court:
Heather D. Lucas, Fayette County Family Treatment Court Coordinator
Chief of Police Montgomery:
Chief Paris R. Workman
Chief of Police Smithers:
Robert L. Keglor