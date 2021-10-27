Giles County Animal Shelter at full capacity, hosting adotion event

GILES COUNTY, Va. (WVVA) -- The Giles County Animal Shelter is in desperate need for people to come and adopt a pet.

The shelter made a statement on Facebook, saying that it's at full capacity after having to take in an additional 13 dogs.

Many of these animals are staying in crates.

In an attempt to help adopt out these pets, the shelter has waived the $20 adoption fee. New owners will only need to pay for the spay or neuter fee.

Adoptions will be cash only, males are $89 and females are $99. According to shelter staff, most of the dogs available for adoption are small to medium sized mixes.

Interested adopters can stop by the shelter Thursday and Friday between 12 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. The shelter is located at 678 Green Hollow Road in Pearisburg.