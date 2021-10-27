Hometown Hero: Mike Goins

BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) - Mike Goins has been working with the Bluefield Virginia Little League for nearly 30 years.

"I started with the little league, I think it was in 1994 and I started to uh actually umpire in 19-uh 98 and I would uh just do local games," said Goins.

He said his children are what led to this nearly three-decade-long career.

"I had my son I was coaching and my daughter and once they opted out, not so much opted out just uh graduated out of little league I started umpiring, and then I've just been doing it ever since," said Goins.

For Goins, it's about more than just helping his children; and it's about giving back to the community that shaped him.

"When you stop to think about it, that's our future and I had a wonderful childhood. And uh I did so many things, wonderful things and it's just only fair to pass that on to the youth today," said Goins. "I think the youth deserve uh role models uh they deserve people to try to keep them on the straight and narrow with proper information and guidance, uh that's our future."

His little league career does not just reach children locally, as Goins has umpired on regional, national and global stages.

"I got involved with the state games and I've done so many of those I can't even remember how many I've done," said Goins. "Then uhhh we went on to the region, started doing regional games and then from there, the next step was uh to get recommended for the world series."

He isn't planning on stopping until he reaches his goal of umpiring at one more little league world series.

"My biggest goal is to make it to the major uh girls softball world series that's that's the granddaddy of all of them and uh that one uh I think if I ever get there then I'll be totally satisfied," said Goins.

Goins said despite his dedication to the league; he does not consider himself a hometown hero.

"To me I'm just mike and I just want to have some fun, and set a good example and uh just make things better for these kids," said Goins.

This nearly thirty-year dedication to setting a positive example for the youth in the community, region, and across the country is what makes Mike Goins a hometown hero.

If you know, someone you believe goes above and beyond or has a huge heart and does great things for the community, nominate them for Hometown Hero by emailing us at hometownhero@wvva.com.

The winner and nominator both receive a year of free Frostycinnos from Wendy's.

Please include your contact information and theirs too, if you have it.