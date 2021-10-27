Lawyer: Union Carbide cleanup must go through federal court

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — An attorney for a landholding company that has sued the Union Carbide Corp. over contamination of a West Virgina property is objecting to a proposal from the chemical giant to voluntarily clean up the site. West Virginia Public Broadcasting reports that the Courtland Company has filed several federal court cases that claim Union Carbide broke enviornmental laws at an industrial landfill in South Charleston. Recently, the state agreed to let Union Carbide participate in its voluntary remediation program. In a letter to the state, Courtland’s attorney says that amounts to “impermissible interference” in the federal case. The attorney gives the state 10 days to revoke the application before he seeks a restraining order.