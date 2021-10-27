Lebanese man severely injured in Beirut port blast dies

BEIRUT (AP) — A Lebanese man who was critically injured in the massive explosion at Beirut’s port last year has died nearly 15 months after the blast. The cousin of Abbas Mazloum said he died Wednesday morning in his hometown in eastern Lebanon, where he was laid to rest hours later. The 45-year-old father of five had been paralyzed and mostly bed-ridden since the blast occurred. Mazloum’s death brings to at least 216 the number of people killed by the explosion. On Aug. 4, 2020, hundreds of tons of ammonium nitrate, a highly explosive material used in fertilizers, ignited after a massive fire at the port.