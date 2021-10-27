Major disaster declaration approved for Virginia county

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Gov. Ralph Northam says the Biden administration has approved a major disaster declaration for a Virginia county following heavy rains in late August that led to flash floods and landslides. According to a news release from Northam’s office on Wednesday, the declaration provides federal support through public assistance and hazard mitigation grant programs to assist in recovery efforts and protect against future disasters. The news release says the Virginia Department of Emergency Management will hold applicant briefings in the coming weeks to help inform potential grant applicants of the process for applying for and receiving federal grants.