More women come forward after Summers County man charged with sexually abusing six women

HINTON, W.Va. (WVVA) - WVVA News learned disturbing new details regarding an investigation underway in Summers County on Thursday.

After it was first reported that Michael Keaton of Pipestem was under investigation for drugging, strangling, sexually abusing, and sexually assaulting six women, a representative for State Police in Summers County tells WVVA News that several additional women are being interviewed on Keaton.



WVVA News also learned Wednesday that the women did not meet Keaton through a dating app. While it is not clear yet how authorities were able to connect the dots between the six victims that filed charges, the complaint said State Police were able to recover more than a thousand videos and photos from Keaton's laptop and computer.



In a press release Tuesday, State Police urged any other potential victims to contact Trooper Woods in their Summers County detachment.