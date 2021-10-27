Net zero goals aren’t the solution, says India before COP26

NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s federal environment minister says setting net zero targets wasn’t a solution and instead rich countries had to acknowledge their “historic responsibility” and assure the interests of developing nations and those vulnerable to climate change. He spoke ahead of the forthcoming U.N. climate summit at Glasgow. India hasn’t yet submitted fresh plans for cutting down emissions and the minister said that these would be announced at an “appropriate time and place.” He said that India is among the few on course to reach its target but it did so without the promised financing from rich nations.