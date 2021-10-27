Princeton Police Department investigating deadly hit-and-run

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Princeton Police Department is investigating after a deadly hit-and-run accident on Tuesday night.

Chief Tim Gray says the call came in between 8 and 8:15 p.m., after a woman was hit on the bridge on Thorn Street and died.

The driver of the car did not stop, and police are actively trying to find the person responsible. There are no further details at this time.

Anyone with any information pertaining to this incident is encouraged to contact the Princeton Police Department at (304)487-5000.