Weather junkies turn to Florida hurricane blogger for info

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Florida-based Mike Boylan has become an online darling among weather junkies who turn to the amateur weather guru to get their hurricane season fix. As Hurricane Ida hit Louisiana in late August, he went live on Facebook to share the storm’s fury with his 1.1 million followers on Mike’s Weather Page. He started the page in 2004 as a one-stop shop for weather information during a tumultuous six-week span that saw four hurricanes crisscross Florida. Today, he’s expanded to Twitter, Instagram and YouTube, while keeping up the original website. His videos have been picked up by television stations and websites, including The Weather Channel.