West Virginia police: Man accused of sex assaults on women

HINTON, W.Va. (AP) — Police say a southern West Virginia man is accused of sexually assaulting multiple women. News outlets cited a statement from West Virginia State Police in reporting the arrest of 29-year-old Matthew R. Keaton of Pipestem. Police say he was originally arrested on Oct. 20 on charges of sexual assault, sexual abuse, strangulation, criminal invasion of privacy and unlawful restraint involving one woman. Police say more women have since come forward with accusations. Police said Keaton was charged Monday with more counts involving five additional women. He’s being held at Southern Regional Jail. Online records don’t list an attorney for him.