West Virginia snowplow crews preparing for winter

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Halloween is days away, but the West Virginia Division of Highways is thinking ahead to keep drivers safe this winter. Drivers in the division’s District 1 just finished “dry runs” for winter snowplow routes. Officials say running snowplow routes early allows drivers to familiarize themselves with routes and get used to driving the snowplows. District 1 has 215 drivers assigned to drive plows in snow and ice. The district has plows dedicated to Boone, Clay, Kanawha, Mason and Putnam counties. Other snowplows are responsible for clearing snow and ice on U.S. 35 and interstates 64, 77 and 79.