Widespread rain and wind return into late-week

High pressure will be in brief control for the rest of the evening before a potent frontal system barrels our way from the west. Tonight we'll see passing clouds, areas of fog, and chilly low temps in the 40s for most.

Tomorrow will bring increasing cloud cover through the morning hours, followed by scattered showers developing during the afternoon. The rain will continue on and off into tomorrow night.

Highs tomorrow with the clouds and rain will top off in the low to mid-50s for most. Lows tomorrow night will fall into the 40s and low 50s. Severe weather is not expected, but rain could get heavy at times in spots.

Friday will bring even more widespread rain with embedded heavier downpours throughout the entire day, and the rain looks to last on and off into Saturday morning. Highs will remain in the low to mid 50s Friday, and drop again into the 40s Friday evening. Amongst the showers, we can expect areas of dense fog at times too, so drive carefully!

As this system is coming through, wind gusts will likely periodically reach the 30-50 MPH range, making power loss/tree damage possible, especially with the wet ground at the end of the workweek

Showers look likely to continue into Halloween weekend for a while....make sure to tune in tonight to WVVA News at 5,6, 10, and 11 PM for the latest full forecast!