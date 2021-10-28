2 West Virginia prosecutors accused of conduct violations

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Officials say two West Virginia prosecutors are accused of conduct violations for their part in dismissing charges for monetary donations to a Christmas gift program. The Parkersburg News and Sentinel reports the Investigative Panel of the West Virginia Lawyer Disciplinary Board accused Pleasants County Prosecuting Attorney Brian Carr and Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Paul Marteney of violating Rules of Professional Conduct. Investigators say that instead of dismissing traffic violations, the prosecutors allegedly dismissed some misdemeanor charges. Carr responded by email Wednesday to the newspaper’s request for comment by saying he’s hiring a lawyer to defend himself against the allegations.