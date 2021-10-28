Amazon reports sales and profit shortfall in 3Q

NEW YORK (AP) — Online behemoth Amazon reported a shortfall in third quarter profits and sales as the pandemic-induced online splurging eases. During the three-month period ended Sept. 30, the company reported a profit of $6.2 billion, or $6.12 per share, compared with $6.3 billion, or $12.37 per share a share, during the year-ago period. Revenue jumped 15% to $110.8 billion. Analysts surveyed by FactSet on average expected $111.55 billion in quarterly revenue and per-share earnings of $8.90. In July, Amazon warned that revenue will be in the range of $106 billion to $112 billion for the third quarter. Still, this quarter marks the fourth consecutive quarter of revenue topping $100 billion.