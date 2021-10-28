‘Animalism’: Blackhawks scandal raises culture questions

CHICAGO (AP) — The former player at the heart of the Chicago Blackhawks assault scandal has come forward publicly. Kyle Beach tells TSN he felt “alone and dark” in the days following the alleged assault in 2010. Earlier this week, a report detailed how senior team leaders badly mishandled Beach’s allegations that an assistant coach sexually assaulted him. The ramifications now stretch beyond Chicago. Florida coach Joel Quenneville is slated to meet with NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman on Thursday. Winnipeg general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff also is planning to talk to the commissioner next week. Both were with the Blackhawks when the allegations were first reported to team leadership.