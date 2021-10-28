Bollywood superstar’s son gets bail in drugs case

NEW DELHI (AP) — Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan’s son has been granted bail in a high-profile drug case that led to the actor finding himself at the center of a boycott campaign. The Bombay High Court says it will release a detailed order on Aryan Khan’s bail on Friday, which means he is expected to spend another night in jail. Khan was detained Oct. 3 when India’s narcotics agents raided a party and seized drugs on a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast. The 23-year-old is the eldest son of Shah Rukh Khan, who is one of the most famous Bollywood actors. The case has been dominating media headlines, with fans of the actor demanding the son’s release and others calling for a boycott of his father’s films.