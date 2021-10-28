Brazil probe of Bolsonaro offers COVID-19 families solace

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — A Brazilian Senate committee has recommended criminal indictments for President Jair Bolsonaro over his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. A government body laying blame at the president’s feet in the form of a nearly 1,300-page report is already helping bring solace and validation to the mournful nation with the world’s second highest death toll from the virus and eighth highest per capita. Many fear, however, that prospects are slim for concrete punishment of officials accused of responsibility for many of Brazil’s 607,000 COVID-19 deaths.