Cabell Midland wins West Virginia marching band prize

CHARLESTON, W.Va (AP) — Cabell Midland High School has been named the Overall “Honor Band” in West Virginia’s tenth annual State Marching Band Invitational Championship. According to the state Department of Arts, Culture and History, which sponsored the event, Cabell Midland was one of 43 bands from around the state that participated in the Saturday event. Cabell Midland also won the award for Old Gold Division Grand Champion. Paden City High School won the Blue Division Grand Champion award. Bands were judged on general effect, marching and maneuvering, music, music effect, percussion, drum major, color guard, majorettes and feature twirler. This year’s event also included a drumline competition, with Cabell Midland taking first prize.